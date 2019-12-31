US: CB Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 126.5 in December from 126.8

Consumer confidence in US continued to deteriorate in December.

US Dollar Index stays below 96.50 after uninspiring data.

Consumer confidence in the US weakened slightly in December with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index falling to 126.5 from November's revised reading of 126.8.

Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index improved in December but the Expectations Index fell to 97.4 from 100.3.

Commenting on the data, “while consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved, their expectations declined, driven primarily by a softening in their short-term outlook regarding jobs and financial prospects," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

The US Dollar Index, which was at 96.50 ahead of the data, is now down 0.32% on the day at 96.43.