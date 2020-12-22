US: CB Consumer Confidence Index drops to 88.6 in December from 92.9

Consumer confidence in the US continued to deteriorate in December.

US Dollar Index climbs higher toward mid-90s after the data.

Consumer confidence in the US weakened in December with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropping to 88.6 from 92.9 in November. This reading missed Reuters' estimate of 97 by a wide margin.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Present Situation Index plunged to 90.3 from 105.9 and the Consumer Expectations Index improved modestly to 87.5 from 84.3. Finally, the Jobs Hard-to-get Index rose to 22 from 19.4.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index pushed higher after the data and was last seen gaining 0.45% on a daily basis at 90.45.