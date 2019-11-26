CB Consumer Confidence Index falls short of market expectation in November.

US Dollar Index ignores the data, continues to push higher.

The consumer confidence deteriorated slightly in November with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declining to 125.5 from 126.1 in October and falling short of the market expectation of 126.1. Furthermore, the Present Situation Index fell to 166.9 from 173.5.

Despite the disappointing reading, the US Dollar Index is now up 0.07% on the day at 98.35.

Commenting on the data, “consumer confidence declined for a fourth consecutive month, driven by a softening in consumers’ assessment of current business and employment conditions,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.