US Treasury rates climb as investors sell bonds anticipating supply while the US dollar soars as markets trade for safe-haven, Joseph Trevisani from FXStreet report.

Key quotes

“Yields on US Treasuries have climbed sharply as investors sold bonds while the government prepares an economic stimulus package that could top $1 trillion.”

“The US dollar has resumed its first choice safety status reaching multi-year highs against the loonie, the kiwi and the AUD and rising sharply versus the yen and the euro while the sterling fell below 1.1800 a level not seen for more than a generation.”