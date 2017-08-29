US: Case-Shiller home price index to show a steady increase in June - Nomura

US: Case-Shiller home price index to show a steady increase in June - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Home prices have been rising steadily as buyers compete for a limited supply of homes for sale as lackluster growth in home inventories continues, and analysts at Nomura are expecting a steady increase in the Case-Shiller home price index in the near term.
Key Quotes
“According to the National Association of Realtors data, the average national median sales price of existing single-family homes in Q2 was at $256k, up 6.2% y-o-y. Likewise, we think the Case-Shiller home price index, which tracks existing singlefamily home prices, to show a steady increase in June.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.