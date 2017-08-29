US: Case-Shiller home price index to show a steady increase in June - Nomura

Home prices have been rising steadily as buyers compete for a limited supply of homes for sale as lackluster growth in home inventories continues, and analysts at Nomura are expecting a steady increase in the Case-Shiller home price index in the near term.

Key Quotes

“According to the National Association of Realtors data, the average national median sales price of existing single-family homes in Q2 was at $256k, up 6.2% y-o-y. Likewise, we think the Case-Shiller home price index, which tracks existing singlefamily home prices, to show a steady increase in June.”