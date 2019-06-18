US: Building permits rose 0.3% in May vs -2.9% expected

The data published by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday showed that building permits in May rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis following April's 0.2% increase and surpassed the analysts' estimate for a decline of 2.9%. Further details of the publication revealed that housing starts fell by 0.9% in the same period and missed the market expectation of -0.4%.

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index retreated from session highs and was last seen at 97.62, adding 0.1% on the day.