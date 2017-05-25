US Budget: Clouds gathering on the horizon – Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explain that although the release of the Trump administration’s proposed FY 2018 budget will have little influence on the final spending package that will eventually pass Congress, it has provided some interesting insights, including details on an infrastructure plan and a desire to curtail federal government spending drastically on a variety of social programs.

Key Quotes

“More importantly, the administration’s proposed budget highlights two important upcoming deadlines. First, a budget or continuing resolution must be passed by 30 September to keep the government operating beyond then. Second, a new debt ceiling limit or a debt ceiling suspension must be passed by the fall before “extraordinary measures” run their course.