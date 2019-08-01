US’ Bolton: North Korea missile tests do not violate pledge by Kim

Following his announcement of 90-day US waiver to Iran sanctions, the White House National Security Adviser Bolton recently said on Fox Business that North Korea’s latest missile tests don’t violate pledge by the hermit kingdom leader Kim Jong-Un.

Key quotes

North Korea launches do not violate pledged by leader Kim.

US still waiting to hear from North Korea on resumption of working-level talks.

FX implication

Given the political tension between the US and North Korea, such news from the key diplomat can create confusion among the market watchers and will keep safe-haven buying on the go.