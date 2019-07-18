US’ Bolton considering travelling to Japan next week - Kyodo

Japanese news outlet, Kyodo News, carries headlines on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources that White House Security Advisor Bolton is said to be making plans to travel to Japan next week.

Markets are speculating that the agenda of the meeting is likely to be a US plan for a military coalition to safeguard commercial shipping in the Middle East.

The sources said: “If a coalition is discussed, Japanese officials are expected to say there are no plans at the moment to send the country's Self-Defense Forces to the region.”

Note that US-Japan are working towards reaching a trade deal by September over agricultural products and autos.