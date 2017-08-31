US-based employers announced plans to cut payrolls by 33,825 in August

US-based employers announced plans to cut payrolls by 33,825 in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"U.S.-based employers announced plans to cut payrolls by 33,825 in August, a 19.4 percent increase from the 28,307 recorded cuts announced in July," Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc announced on Thursday.
Key takeaways:
- The August job-cut total is 5 percent higher than the same month last year, when 32,188 cuts were recorded.
- This month’s total marks the first increase in job cuts in the past five months of this year.
- Job cuts have declined each month of this year following the announcement of 43,310 payroll cuts in March.
- So far this year, employers announced 289,132 planned job cuts, down 26.1 percent from the 391,288 cuts announced through the first eight months of 2016.
