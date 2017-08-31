US: August Chicago Business Barometer stayed unchanged at 58.9

US: August Chicago Business Barometer stayed unchanged at 58.9By Eren Sengezer
"The MNI Chicago Business Barometer remained stable at July’s level of 58.9, the joint-lowest level since April," ISM-Chicago announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- While marking the eighteenth consecutive above-50 reading, this month’s unchanged result follows July’s sharp decline that snapped a run of five straight monthly increases in sentiment.
- Apart from Employment, all other components of the Barometer were above their respective levels seen last August with all of them were above their January levels, pointing to robust confidence among US firms.
- The Employment indicator slipped for the third month in a row in August, falling below 50 for the first time since March.
- Having picked up last month, inflationary pressures at the factory gate eased slightly again in August.
