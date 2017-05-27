The spread/difference between the 10-year Australia government bond yield and the US 10-year treasury yield is 18.3 basis points (bps); the lowest level since 2001. Back then the AUD/USD pair was trading at 0.5020 levels.

The spread could narrow further if the iron ore sell-off continues and/or the Fed starts telegraphing faster rate hikes.

It is interesting to see the AUD/USD pair is trading at the support offered by the trend line sloping higher from 2001 low and 2008 low.