US Attorney General William Barr crossed wires, during the CNN interview, amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. While the American diplomat tried to turn down the allegations of racism by the US police, his comments on China grabbed major attention.

There is some preliminary activity suggesting that Russia is interfering in the US election.

China is more aggressive than Russia in trying to influence the US election.

Doesn't dispute Senate Intelligence Committee assessment that Russia tried to interfere in US election in 2016.

There are some situations in which black americans are treated differently by police, but it's not necessarily racism.

Doesn't believe there is systemic racism in US justice system.

Doesn't believe the Durham report on origins of Russia probe will affect the election.