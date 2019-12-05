The latest forecast from the GDPNow model estimate is out.

The GDPNow model estimate for real Gross Domestic Product growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2019 is 1.5 percent on December 5, up from 1.3 percent on December 2.

After this morning's and yesterday's data releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Institute for Supply Management, and the U.S. Census Bureau, increases in the nowcasts of real personal consumption expenditures growth and real private fixed-investment growth were slightly offset by decreases in the nowcasts of real private inventory investment and real net exports.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, December 6. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.