- The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth lower following poor ISM Report
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.7 percent on September 3, down from 2.0 percent on August 30.
After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, and this morning's construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private fixed investment growth decreased from 3.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, to 3.0 percent and -0.2 percent, respectively.
About the GDPNow model
The growth rate of real gross domestic product (GDP) is a key indicator of economic activity, but the official estimate is released with a delay. Our GDPNow forecasting model provides a "nowcast" of the official estimate prior to its release by estimating GDP growth using a methodology similar to the one used by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
GDPNow is not an official forecast of the Atlanta Fed. Rather, it is best viewed as a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available data for the current measured quarter. There are no subjective adjustments made to GDPNow—the estimate is based solely on the mathematical results of the model.
EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data
Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.