US Appeals Court upholds the suspension of Trump travel ban

The US Appeals Court has decided to uphold the suspension of Trump travel ban.

Headlines - via Bloomberg

The U.S. will remain open to refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries while the Trump administration fights to reinstate a travel ban in the name of national security.

A San Francisco-based appeals court on Thursday spurned the government's request to close the doors after days of public debate over President Donald Trump's attacks on the judicial system and a rush of fearful immigrants.

The ruling increases the likelihood that the administration will ask the Supreme Court to step into a case that's the biggest test of Trump's executive power yet.