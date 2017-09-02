US Appeals Court upholds the suspension of Trump travel ban

US Appeals Court upholds the suspension of Trump travel banBy Ivan Delgado
The US Appeals Court has decided to uphold the suspension of Trump travel ban.
Headlines - via Bloomberg
The U.S. will remain open to refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries while the Trump administration fights to reinstate a travel ban in the name of national security.
A San Francisco-based appeals court on Thursday spurned the government's request to close the doors after days of public debate over President Donald Trump's attacks on the judicial system and a rush of fearful immigrants.
The ruling increases the likelihood that the administration will ask the Supreme Court to step into a case that's the biggest test of Trump's executive power yet.