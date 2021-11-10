US: Any softening in the overall pace of inflation remains a ways off – Wells Fargo

Data released on Wednesday showed the annual inflation rate in the US in October reached the highest level since 1990. The breadth of price hikes continues to widen well beyond the industries most affected by the pandemic, according to analysts at Wells Fargo. They expect inflation to push even higher over the next few months, before starting to subside around the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“The onslaught of inflation continued in October, with the Consumer Price Index rising a hotter-than-expected 0.9%.Over the past year, inflation has risen 6.2%, which surpasses the 2008 peak and is the strongest one-year increase in prices since 1990. The breadth of price increases cannot be ignored and suggests any softening in the overall pace of inflation remains a ways off.”
“Goods inflation has been the primary contributor to the historically high inflation experienced this year. Goods inflation showed no signs of easing in October, with prices for goods excluding food and energy rising 1.0% in the month.”
“We expect to see the run of strong monthly prints to continue over the near term. More businesses than ever plan to raise prices, according to records dating back to 1973.”
“A return to levels consistent with the Fed's goal is unlikely be a story for 2022. Along with fairly resilient consumer demand and a tight labor market that looks set to keep the heat turned up on wages, inflation seems here to stay for quite a while.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, hits fresh yearly lows
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2021 low of 1.1510, as higher than anticipated US inflation boosted the greenback, as investors rushed to price in further tightening coming from the US Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD back below 1.3500 on broad dollar’s strength
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.3467 and trades nearby, after a failed attempt to recover the 1.3500 mark, US core CPI advanced to 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, much higher than anticipated, while Brexit jitters hurt pound.
XAU/USD jumps with US inflation, more gains in the docket
Gold hit a fresh multi-month high of $1,868.54 a troy ounce, its highest since last June. The bright metal soared following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation spurring speculation the US Federal Reserve will have no choice but to hike rates sooner.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.