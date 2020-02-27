US: Annual GDP expanded 2.1% in Q4 (second estimate) as expected

US annualized GDP in fourth quarter stayed unchanged at 2.1% as expected.

US Dollar Index stays in negative territory above 99.50.

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US is expected to grow by 2.1% at an annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2019, the second estimate published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday. This reading matched the previous estimate and came in line with the market expectation.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last down 0.55% on the day at 98.62.

Key takeaways

"The increase in real GDP in the fourth quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), federal government spending, exports, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by negative contributions from private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment."

"The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.4% in the fourth quarter, the same increase as in the third quarter."

"The PCE price index increased 1.3%, compared with an increase of 1.5%. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.2%, compared with an increase of 2.1%."