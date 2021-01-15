US: Annual Core PPI edges lower to 1.2% in December vs. 1.4% expected

Annual Core PPI in US softened modestly in December.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains after the data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand rose to 0.3% on a monthly basis in December from 0.1% in November, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI stayed unchanged at 0.8% as expected.

Further details of the report revealed that the Core PPI remained steady at 0.1% on a monthly basis but edged lower to 1.2% annually from 1.4% in November.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be impacting the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.22% on the day at 90.44.