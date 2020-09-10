US: Annual core PPI edges higher to 0.6% in August vs. 0.3% expected

Annual core PPI in August came in higher than expected.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 93.00.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand fell from 0.6% in July to 0.3% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. On a yearly basis, the PPI edged higher to -0.2% and came in higher than the market expectation of -0.3%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed from 0.3% to 0.6% on a yearly basis and surpassed analysts' estimate of 0.3%.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.45% on the day at 92.83.