US: Annual Core PPI declines to 1.1% in October vs. 1.2% expected

Annual Core PPI in the US softened modestly in October.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand edged lower to 0.3% on a monthly basis in October from 0.4% in September, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI ticked up to 0.5%.

Further details of the report revealed that the core PPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, declined to 1.1% on a yearly basis and fell short of the market expectation of 1.2%.

Market reaction

Investors largely ignored these figures and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.06% on the day at 92.90.