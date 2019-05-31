US: Annual core PCE Price Index ticked up to 1.6% in April to match expectations

The report published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 1.6% in April from 1.5% in March to come in line with the market expectation.

Other details of the publication showed that the PCE Price Index rose 0.3% and 1.5% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively. Personal spending in the same period expanded by 0.3% and personal income increased by 0.5% and both figures came in slightly better than analysts' estimates.

Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index' reaction was relatively muted to the data and it was last seen posting small daily losses at 98.05.