US: Annual core PCE Price Index stays unchanged at 1.6% in July as expected

Annual core PCE Price Index remains steady at 1.6% as expected.

Personal spending rises more than expected in same period.

US Dollar Index clings to its daily gains after the data.

According to the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price (PCE) Index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in July and allowed the annual rate to tick up to 1.4%.

Further details of the report revealed that the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis as expected and stayed below the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%. Moreover, the BEA said that personal spending rose 0.6% on a monthly basis in July despite a 0.1% increase in personal income and beat the market expectation of 0.5%.

The market reaction to the data was relatively muted and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.1% on the day at 98.55.