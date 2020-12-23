US: Annual Core PCE Price Index remains steady at 1.4% in November

- Core PCE inflation in US came in lower than expected in November.
- US Dollar Index showed no reaction to the data.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in November was unchanged as expected, the report published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index edged lower to 1.1% from 1.2% in October.
Additionally, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, remained steady at 1.4% but came in lower than analysts' estimate of 1.5%.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its peers. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.17% on the day at 90.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD extends losses stimulus uncertainty, mixed US data
EUR/USD is retreating from around 1.2200, in thinned pre-holiday trading. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill. US durable goods orders and jobless beat estimates but personal income and spending both miss estimates.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.