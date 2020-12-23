US: Annual Core PCE Price Index remains steady at 1.4% in November

Core PCE inflation in US came in lower than expected in November.

US Dollar Index showed no reaction to the data.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in November was unchanged as expected, the report published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index edged lower to 1.1% from 1.2% in October.

Additionally, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, remained steady at 1.4% but came in lower than analysts' estimate of 1.5%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its peers. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.17% on the day at 90.50.