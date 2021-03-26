US: Annual Core PCE Price Index edges lower to 1.4% in February vs. 1.5% expected

Core PCE inflation came in slightly lower than expected in February.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 93.00.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in February edged lower to 0.2% on a monthly basis and came in lower than the market expectation of 0.5%, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index rose to 1.6% as expected.

More importantly, the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, arrived at 1.4% and fell short of analysts' estimate of 1.5%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen posting small daily losses at 92.80.