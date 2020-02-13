US: Annual core CPI unchanged at 2.3% in January vs. 2.2% expected

Annual core CPI in US came in at 2.3% in January to match previous reading.

US Dollar Index stays calm near 99 after data.

Inflation in the United States, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in January to match December's reading, the monthly data published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Thursday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 2.2%.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI registered +0.2% as expected and the CPI registered +0.1%. The annual CPI rose to 2.5% from 2.3%.

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last down 0.03% on the day at 98.99.