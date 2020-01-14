US: Annual core CPI unchanged at 2.3% in December as expected

Annual core CPI in US came in at 2.3% in December to match analysts' forecasts.

US Dollar Index stays in positive territory near 97.50.

Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.3% on a yearly basis in December from 2.1%, the monthly data published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Tuesday. This reading came in line with analysts' estimates.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 2.3% (YoY) as expected. On a monthly basis, the CPI ticked down to 0.2% from 0.3% and the core CPI fell to 0.1% from 0.2%.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last up 0.15% on the day at 97.52.