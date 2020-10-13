US: Annual Core CPI unchanged at 1.7% in September vs. 1.8% expected

Annual core inflation in the US remained steady at 1.7% in September.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 93.00 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower from 0.4% to 0.2% on a monthly basis in September, the report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose to 1.4% from 1.3% as expected.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual core CPI, which strips the volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 1.7% and came in slightly lower than the market expectation of 1.8%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.14% on the day at 93.16.