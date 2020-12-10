US: Annual Core CPI stays unchanged at 1.6% in November as expected

Annual core inflation in US remained unchanged in November.

US Dollar Index stays below 91.00 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 0.2% in November, the report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. On a yearly basis, the CPI stayed unchanged at 1.2%.

Further details of the publication showed that the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained steady at 1.6% on a yearly basis and came in line with analysts' estimates.

Market reaction

The greenback showed no immediate reaction to this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 90.90.