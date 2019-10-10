US: Annual core CPI in September remained steady at 2.4% as expected

Annual core inflation stayed unchanged at 2.4% as expected.

US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction after the data.

According to the monthly data published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation in September, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), stayed unchanged at 1.7% on a yearly basis to miss the market expectation of 1.8%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also remained steady at 2.4% in the same period to match analysts' estimate.

On a monthly basis, the CPI came in at 0% and the core CPI edged lower to 0.1% from 0.3% in August.

The Greenback's reaction to the data was relatively muted with the US Dollar Index staying in the lower half of its daily range at 97.40, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.