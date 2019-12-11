US: Annual core CPI in November stayed unchanged at 2.3% as expected

- Annual core CPI in US came in at 2.3% in November to match analysts' forecasts.
- US Dollar Index ignores inflation figures ahead of FOMC.
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.1% on a yearly basis in November from 1.8% and came in higher than the market expectation of 2%, the monthly data published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Wednesday.
The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 2.3% as expected.
On a monthly basis, the CPI came in at 0.3% and the core CPI remained steady at 0.2%.
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data ahead of Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) policy announcements and continues to move sideways near 97.50.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines, US CPI, and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.