US: Annual core CPI in November stayed unchanged at 2.3% as expected

Annual core CPI in US came in at 2.3% in November to match analysts' forecasts.

US Dollar Index ignores inflation figures ahead of FOMC.

Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.1% on a yearly basis in November from 1.8% and came in higher than the market expectation of 2%, the monthly data published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Wednesday.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stayed unchanged at 2.3% as expected.

On a monthly basis, the CPI came in at 0.3% and the core CPI remained steady at 0.2%.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data ahead of Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) policy announcements and continues to move sideways near 97.50.