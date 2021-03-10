US: Annual Core CPI edges lower to 1.3% in February vs. 1.4% expected

Core inflation in US remains subdued in February.

US Dollar Index stays near 92.00 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), arrived at 0.4% on a monthly basis in February and matched analysts' estimate. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose to 1.7% as expected, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, the annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged lower to 1.3% and missed the market consensus of 1.4%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index inched lower after this report and was last seen trading flat on the day at 91.96.