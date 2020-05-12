US: Annual core CPI drops to 1.4% in April vs. 1.7% expected

Inflation in the US falls more than expected in April.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 100 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slumped to 0.3% on a yearly basis in April from 1.5% in March. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dropped to 1.4% and fell short of the market expectation of 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI came in at -0.8% and -0.4%, respectively.

Market reaction

These readings were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.42% on the day at 99.82.