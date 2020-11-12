US: Annual Core CPI declines to 1.6% in October vs. 1.8% expected

Annual core inflation in the US came in lower than expected in October.

US Dollar ındex stays below 93.00 after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 0% in October, the report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. On a yearly basis, the CPI declined to 1.2% from 1.4% in September.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, declined to 1.6% and fell short of the analysts' estimate of 1.8%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower from session highs and was last seen posting small daily losses at 92.94.