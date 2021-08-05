US announces sale of $750 million self-propelled artillery to Taiwan

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) under the US. Department of Defense said it notified Congress of the arms deal with Taiwan that is estimated to cost $750 million.
Key takeaways
“The US approved the sale to Taiwan of 40 M109A6 "Paladin" self-propelled howitzers and related equipment at an estimated cost of US$750 million.”
“The package includes 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems; 20 M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles (FAASV); one Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS); five M88A2 Hercules vehicles; five M2 Chrysler Mount .50 caliber machine guns; and one thousand six hundred ninety-eight (1,698) multi-option, Precision Guidance Kits (PGK).”
“The sale will contribute to the modernization of Taiwan's self-propelled howitzer fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats.”
Market reaction
The risk tone remains tepid, although the above headlines failed to have any significant market impact.
AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.7391, posting 0.18% gains so far this Thursday.
