US and UK strike a deal to eliminate tariffs on British steel and aluminum

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced late Tuesday, America has struck a deal with the UK to end tariffs on British steel and aluminium.
"By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminium from the UK, we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States," Raimondo said in a statement.
She added: "And by removing the UK's retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products."
In response to the US announcement, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK Minister of International Trade, tweeted out, “The US and Britain had reached an agreement to eliminate high tariffs on British-made steel, aluminium and other products. At the same time, the British will simultaneously cancel retaliatory tariffs on some American goods.”
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said via Twitter: "This is fantastic news and a very welcome boost to our steel and aluminium industries."
Market reaction
GBP/USD remains underpinned by the risk-on market mood and in anticipation of the UK inflation data. The US-UK trade deal also adds to the upbeat tone around cable.
As of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3289, up 0.20% on the day.
