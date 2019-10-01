US and N. Korea will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday - KCNA

Bloomberg reports the latest headlines carried by the North Korean Central Agency (KCNA), citing the North’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui that the US and North Korea will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday.
Choe said preliminary discussions ahead of the talks are scheduled for Friday, per KCNA.
The market mood remains robust and this update could bolster it in the data-packed session ahead. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is off the eight-day high and hovers near 108.30, still up +0.26% so far.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY jumps to near 2-week tops, closer to mid-108.00s
A follow-through pickup in the US bond yields pushed the USD to two year tops. Risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive. Investors now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4
EUR/USD continues struggling below 1.09 after falling below the round number -- and to the lowest since 2017 -- following weak German inflation numbers. The preliminary all-European inflation figures are due out today.