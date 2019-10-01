US and N. Korea will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday - KCNA

Bloomberg reports the latest headlines carried by the North Korean Central Agency (KCNA), citing the North’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui that the US and North Korea will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday.

Choe said preliminary discussions ahead of the talks are scheduled for Friday, per KCNA.

The market mood remains robust and this update could bolster it in the data-packed session ahead. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is off the eight-day high and hovers near 108.30, still up +0.26% so far.