Japans Economic Minister: I understand the US-Japan trade talks are in the final stages and aiming for an agreement.

The news wires have assumed that the United States and Japan may fall short of signing a trade deal this week, as negotiators from both countries grapple with how to resolve President Trump’s threat to place tariffs on cars from Japan. However, the trade agreement between the US and Japan will have no extra auto tariffs according to Japan's Kyodo News today, which has been a main sticking point which would otherwise be levies similar to those Trump has already placed on steel and aluminum imported from Japan, Europe and other nations.

The two countries had been working toward signing a limited trade deal this week, as Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan prepare to appear side by side at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. We have been waiting for an expected joint statement whereby the two nations would likely be working towards completing an agreement in the coming weeks - Japans finance minister, Aso, is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Pence today.

In recent trade, we have hard from Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary who has said, "We are accelerating the remaining US-Japan trade negotiations." Meanwhile, Japans Foreign Minister spokesman said, "We still have time to agree a trade deal with the US by the end of September." Japans Economic Minister has also ben vocal in recent trade and has said: