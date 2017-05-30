US and Japan set cabinet-level 'two-plus-two' meeting for July - Nikkei

US and Japan set cabinet-level 'two-plus-two' meeting for July - NikkeiBy Dhwani Mehta
The Nikkei Asian Review quoted a Japanese government source familiar with the matter, citing that the US and Japan are in final talks to set a July date for key cabinet-level meeting, where top diplomatic and defense officials are expected to discuss the North Korean missile threat.
The Japan-US Security Consultative Committee, also known as the "two-plus-two" meeting, will be the first under President Donald Trump.