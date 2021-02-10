US and Chinese Presidents are preparing to speak

There is news that the US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are preparing to speak today for the first time.
Markets will be watching the headlines like a hawk for details over Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong, trade and currency as well as the South China Sea.
A White House spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to establish a task force to review U.S. national security policy with respect to China.
There is also a focus on technology due to the rivalry which Trump set between the two nations in advanced technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and fintech.
US President Joe Biden has already warned of "extreme competition" with China, but he has made clear that he would not pursue the same path his predecessor Donald Trump took.
In an interview with CBS News, the US president offered clues as to how he would approach relations with China, suggesting that he might try to avoid a conflict and follow international rules.
However, Chinese industry insiders and analysts have urged businesses to abandon any "illusions" that things would improve meaningfully under Biden.
The stage could be set following the call as for how the relationship between the two nations is going to look for the coming few years, so equities and the safe havens, including the US dollar, swiss franc and the yen will be a focus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top
AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four. Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
XAU/USD erases post-soft US CPI data rally to trade back around $1840
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) saw a pick-up in volatility in wake of a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation reading; in the immediate aftermath of the data, XAU/USD rallied from around $1840 to hit highs around $1855, which happened also to coincide with resistance in the form of the 200DMA.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Bargain hunters remain hopeful whilst above $30
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) reversed the intraday rebound and fell nearly 2% in the post-market trading on Tuesday, closing below $33.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.