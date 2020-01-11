US and China to hold semi-annual talks to resolve disputes – WSJ

The United States and China have agreed to hold semi-annual talks with an aim to implement reforms and resolve any disputes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
"The effort will be headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and, probably, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, said an administration official and others briefed on the effort," wrote the WSJ's Bob Davis and Alex Leary.
These talks are said to be separate from phase-two trade negotiations. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump said that phase-two negotiations with China will start right away but added that he might want to wait until the end of the 2020 presidential election to finalize it.
