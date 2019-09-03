US and China struggle to get a face-to-face meeting in place in September – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that according to Bloomberg , the US and China struggle to get a face-to-face meeting in place in September , as the new round of tariffs imposed on Sunday is hurting trust between the two sides.

Key Quotes

“Washington did not meet a Chinese request to delay the tariff hike on 1 September. The fact that the two sides struggle to agree even on the conditions for a new meeting is in our view indicative of how far the two sides are from each other despite US President Donald Trump's frequent messages that the talks are going fine.”

“Trust may have been hampered further by Trump referring to a call from Beijing negotiators that apparently never took place. For now the correspondence is in our view more a matter of damage control and avoiding further escalation than getting any closer to a deal.”