US and allies are considering multilateral sanctions against Iran

U.S. officials are considering multilateral sanctions with allies against Iran as part of a response to Saudi oil rig attacks.

This is building up following the U.S. intelligence indicating that Iran was the staging ground for the debilitating attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry. "Monday’s assessment, which the U.S. hasn’t shared publicly, came as President Trump said he hoped to avoid a war with Iran and as Saudi Arabia asked United Nations experts to help determine who was responsible for the airstrikes," the Wall Street Journal reported, and continued: