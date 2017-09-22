US Ambassador to UN: Anyone doing business with N. Korea will face sanctions too

US Ambassador to UN: Anyone doing business with N. Korea will face sanctions tooBy Dhwani Mehta
The US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley was on the wires earlier on the day, taking on wide range of topics, including the North Korean threat.
Key Headlines:
Anyone doing business with N. Korea will face sanctions too
Wants to get N. Korea to the negotiating table
If China continues to do business with N. Korea the sanctions would impact them
Oil embargo on Venezuela "not off the table"
