US Ambassador to UK: Trump keen to negotiate a trade deal with UK – Radio 4

While speaking to Radio 4 on Friday, the US Ambassador to the UK said that the US President Trump is keen to negotiate a trade deal with the Kingdom.

No further details were mentioned on the same.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, has warned Boris Johnson’s government that Congress would not endorse a trade deal if the Belfast Agreement was jeopardized by Brexit, the Irish Times reported.

Despite, the trade efforts by both the economies, an increasingly likely no-deal Brexit in October is likely to remain a weight on the GBP.