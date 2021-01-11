News is crossing the wires that the US ambassador is planning to meet Taiwan's President on Thursday.

As stated by the BBC, China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be part of the country again. As such, the US move could irritate Beijing, ratcheting up the US-China tensions and could lead to risk aversion.

"We wish to remind the United States that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action," China said over the weekend.