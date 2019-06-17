US ambassador: Europe should forget Huawei - EURACTIV

The US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, told EURACTIV in an exclusive interview that the US cannot have close security, intelligence and technology ties with Europe unless the EU cuts ties with Chinese tech giant Huawei and embraces "Western telecom industry".

When asked, “do you expect a negotiated solution between the US and the European Commission when it comes to the Airbus-Boeing dispute?”

Sondland said: “I think that's very possible. Once the appraisal or the verdict is rendered as to the amount of damages, I think we're certainly prepared to discuss how the European Union wants to handle those damages.”