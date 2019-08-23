Analysts at TD Securities, suggest that the Jackson Hole Symposium will spotlight opening remarks by Fed Chair Powell, with investors looking for further guidance regarding the path ahead for rates.

Key Quotes

“We do not anticipate significant announcements by Powell regarding the policy outlook. If anything, we would expect him to reiterate his post-FOMC press conference message, where he argued that the Fed was embarking on a "mid-cycle adjustment" in policy.”

“We also expect policymakers to stay non-committal in their guidance for future rate cuts and state that they will remain watchful of upcoming data and developments on global growth and trade uncertainty.”