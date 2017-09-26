US Aide: US Senate Will Not Vote On Graham Cassidy Health Bill

In addition to yesterday's news whereby U.S. Senator Susan Collins said she opposes revised GOP health care bill, making it impossible for the bill to advance, US Senator Roberts: said ‘Would appear’ there will be no vote On Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill, according to RTRS.

Additionally Sen. Majority Leader McConnell, Cassidy & Graham Decided said there weren't enough votes for the Healthcare Bill.

SenatorSusan Collins had said last week that she was "leaning against" the legislation, and on Sunday she declared in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union": "It is very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill."

She previously voiced her concerns about the impact that the legislation would have on the federal Medicaid program that helps disabled children and low-income elderly people get healthcare.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could afford to lose the support of only two Republicans, that was assuming all Democrats vote against the measure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Roberts said Republicans plan to target healthcare in some other form later in the Congressional session.

Via Bloomberg yesterday: