US Agriculture Sec. Perdue: Europe may secure quick trade deal with US - Politico

After a meeting with the European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, the US Agriculture Secretary Perdue said on Tuesday that Europe may secure a quick trade deal with the US, if it offers real concessions on food standard, Politico reports.

Perdue said: “We’re not going to get there with apples and pears and shellfish. There are other things have to happen.”

The US dollar has picked up fresh bids over the last hour, keeping EUR/USD meandering near YTD lows of 1.1010, almost unchanged on the day.